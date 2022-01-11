WATCH | Give us our king, Zulu warriors demand as court battle rages
Amabutho, maidens gather outside court to support Prince Misuzulu in his battle against challenge for the throne
11 January 2022 - 19:40
About 100 amabutho and maidens flexed their support for Zulu monarch incumbent Prince Misuzulu at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday while criticising the government and courts for meddling in traditional affairs.
The regiment sang “What is the government doing?” over the stalled coronation of the monarch in waiting while the maidens carried placards criticising the judiciary, saying they objected to the intervention in traditional affairs...
