OBITUARY | Another chapter closes on freedom fighters who were beyond reproach

“There was this young guy who phoned and said he and other so-called Venda people want to create an advisory committee to help Cyril and that I should be part of it. I told him Cyril was a president of the whole country and not of VhaVenda, but this boy was insistent that VhaVenda were being overlooked and so on. I told him he should stop insulting me by talking to me in those terms and that he must never ever call me again. I was so angry, you know.”

It was the mark of the character of the man who died on Friday at a Polokwane hospital and who, for as long as I can remember, was always on the side of justice and strongly anti-tribal. From way back in the 1970s, yes, when he shared a dorm with Ramaphosa, Ralushayi was a beacon of commitment.

That steadfast commitment came at huge risk of arrest, detentions, torture and death. Indeed, some of his comrades carry scars, while others, such as his and Ramphosa’s mutual friend, Tshifhiwa Muofhe, were tortured to death by the Venda security police in the early 1980s. Ralushayi was detained at the same time as Muofhe and tortured by the same brutes after the bombing of the Sibasa police station, in which a number of police officers were killed.

He understood, too, the power of communication and was made publicity secretary when the local chapter of the Black People’s Convention was formed in the Sibasa area. He used his position and contacts with Johannesburg-based journalists such as Thami Mazwai, Zwelakhe Sisulu and Phil Mtimkhulu to learn the basics of that profession and would file political stories from the region for the Rand Daily Mail and other publications.

I remember reading his short pieces back then. They were important as markers of the history of activism taking place in that rural town and surrounding areas of Venda. That someone so near to where I lived was writing for the Rand Daily Mail was one of the factors that spurred me to become a journalist. Ralushayi was also instrumental in the production of a local publication, Flashlight, which was banned by the Venda government.

Several stints in detention followed at the hands of the Venda security police or their handlers, the SAP security branch, which saw him, in one instance, languishing in Modderbee prison after the 1977 swoop on activists after the October 19 bannings of organisations and newspapers.

Like many activists of that time, Ralushayi was a staunch Black Consciousness proponent, having cut his teeth in student politics as a member of the SA Students’ Organisation (Sasa). But in reality, Ralushayi was an underground operative of theANC and its military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). He was actually a senior internal commander of the far north region of MK, responsible for logistics and storage of equipment for the guerrillas.

In the current divisions that now characterise the ANC, Ralushayi was part of the Veterans’ League that has been vocal against corruption and the drift from the core values of what the party used to stand for. Equally, he was part of the MK Council, which opposes the MK Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) of Kebby Maphatsoe and Carl Niehaus, which has come to be seen as unquestioning supporters and storm troopers of former president Jacob Zuma and those around him.

In the SABC interview with Chauke, Ralushayi decried the drift from core values during the Zuma years, saying it was “hell for some of us” to watch the abuse of state resources. He referred to evidence emanating from the state capture and Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commissions at the time, saying the details were shocking and expressing hope that the new dawn of Ramaphosa, then in vogue, would herald a sharp turn from corruption.