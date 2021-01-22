Tributes continue to pour in for late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu

Tributes continue to pour in from all facets of society for the late minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Thursday at the age of 62.

The SA National Aids Council Civil Society Forum (Sanac CSF) has remembered him as a gutsy, committed leader in the fight for social justice and inclusion.

“Minister Jackson Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist at heart and a lifelong champion of the people’s struggles for a just and equal society. His passing must not deter us all, in continuing the fight,” it said.

According to Sanac CSF, Mthembu was at the forefront of championing the fight for rights, amplifying the voices of civil society constituencies fighting for access to treatment and policy change. He championed the response to HIV and TB as an uncompromising struggle for human rights and international solidarity.

“We mourn and celebrate the extraordinary life of a remarkable man who devoted his life to fighting for freedom, equality and protection of human rights. He was a champion of transformation particularly in development, politics and health agenda — known throughout the HIV, TB and Sustainable Development Goal movement not just for his inspirational eloquence, but his human warmth. His passing is a loss for the people of SA and the world,” said Steve Letsike, chairperson of CSF and co-chair of Sanac.