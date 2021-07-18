Riding shotgun on the Corridor of Chaos, no police or military in sight
After days of violence, Graeme Hosken and photographer Sebabatso Mosamo hit the N3. This was their experience
18 July 2021 - 19:01
It is freezing cold in the early hours of Saturday morning, yet I am sweating under my bullet proof vest. I am nervous and weirdly excited at the same time.
Standing in a loading yard in the warehouse of a national electronics supplier outside Johannesburg, I am listening intently. My attention is focused on Brandon Alexander and what he is saying we need to do if we come under attack. This is not a game, he says...
