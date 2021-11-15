FW de Klerk: A brief comment

This gave rise to a political posture which informed the political settlement ultimately conceived in 1994.nIn the post-apartheid era, the imperative to build a united and cohesive nation requires that political players across the divide see the cocktail of discourse of the current era for what it is — thoroughly unhelpful. SA is simply too diverse a society, politically and otherwise, for any quarter to ignore its plurality.

Those who enter politics without appreciating this vital political fact about SA are more of a potential problem than an asset to their constituencies and the country more broadly. Deliberately or inadvertently, they are likely to exacerbate political cleavages, which in turn further stunt the growth prospects of the post-apartheid project.

Needless to add that failure to manage diversity has been one of the most troubling fault lines of the post-colonial African experience. As the last to attain our liberation, SA dares not tread this perilous path.

We should perhaps start by scrutinising current attempts to cobble together coalitions in the metros lest they fall prey to predatory politico-business elite pacts.

The divisive rhetoric which muddies the waters render it difficult if not altogether impossible for South Africans to discern their common destiny.

The ANC has a responsibility to lead the people of SA as a whole, progressives and non-progressives alike. Leadership also involves reminding each side of the fact that they do not in habit the territorial space called SA alone.

Those who hold different political opinions also have a right to exist in a rules-based system that must never be applied with party political lenses. De Klerk died two days after the former commander of Amabutho, Zihogo “Mgilija” Nhleko.

In the grand scheme of the dark arts apartheid politics, De Klerk was arguably Mgilija’s ultimate commander during the late 1980s and mid-1990s. But we are being invited to embrace Mgilija as a hero by means of a Polokwanesque narrative steeped in 100% ethnic politics pretending to be ANC.

As for threats to destabilise the proceedings in the event the state took responsibility for De Klerk’s funeral, we have to inquire seriously into the cultural and political purview from whence this kind of barbarism comes.

As a people, we are completely unfamiliar with such methods of protest. Who are these “leaders” in political terms? It is patently evident that by absenting itself from the debate about De Klerk’s passing — and many other issues of the day which require progressive political clarification — the ANC has been ceding space to populist adventurists who profit from projecting themselves as men and women of the people when they are nothing but charlatans and confidence tricksters.

One thing is for sure — the ANC must jerk up its communications enterprise. The current corps is way too mediocre for the complex task at hand. Of critical importance, the movement must return to its core business of doing politics. If it is to succeed, the vitally important process of renewal demands no less.