Bitter pill: why BLSA’s position on Bain is complicated

Business lobby group Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has had a torrid time as questions mount on why multinational consulting firm Bain has retained its membership within BLSA after the damning findings made against Bain in the state capture commission report. BLSA’s challenge with respect to Bain seems to be compounded by a long-standing conundrum in corporate crime of identifying who is to blame in the event of a corporate scandal, because whereas a corporate enjoys legal personality in law, it is not all members and/or stakeholders of a corporate that can be directly linked to the wrongdoings of a corporation.

Among the recommendations made in the first instalment of the report is the introduction of what are commonly referred to as deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs). In this regard, the report recommends that the government bring in legislation for the introduction of DPAs by which the prosecution of an accused corporation can be deferred on certain terms and conditions, including that such a corporation must have self-reported facts from which criminal liability could be inferred, the corporation must have agreed to engage in specific conduct to ensure that such conduct is not repeated, the corporation must pay a fine and the terms of such agreement must be sanctioned by the tribunal of the Public Procurement Anti-Corruption Agency, another important body recommended under recommendation two of the state capture commission report.