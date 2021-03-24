ANC splinter group could get out of hand, warns senior party member

The ANC’s ‘radical economic transformation’ faction threatens a spilt similar to COPE and the EFF

The ANC’s dissenting “radical economic transformation” members can no longer be treated as merely a faction, as they have morphed into a potentially formidable splinter group, run from the sixth floor of Luthuli House.



This is according to Lulama Ngcukayitobi, the party’s Eastern Cape secretary, who said the RET faction was now displaying similarities with splinter parties — such as COPE and more recently the EFF...