Blast from the past: Wasim wobbles SA batsmen in East London

Today in SA sports history: February 15

David Isaacson Sports reporter
14 February 2021 - 20:30

1966 — The SA Olympic and National Games Association decides at a meeting to send delegates to an International Olympic Committee meeting in Rome in April to fight for SA’s inclusion at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. But not everyone was  in agreement, with two dissenting votes on the basis that SA should not have to apologise for its existence nor “explain our internal policies”. SA had been barred from the Olympics for the first time two years earlier, being prevented from competing at Tokyo 1964 because of its racist apartheid policies...

