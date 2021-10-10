Blast from the past: AB and KG combine for Proteas to beat India

Today in SA sports history: October 11



1997 — Shaun Bartlett scores in the 40th minute to give Bafana Bafana a 1-0 lead in a friendly against France in Lens, but the hosts reply twice in the second half through Stéphane Guivarc’h and Ibrahim Ba to secure victory...