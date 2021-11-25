LIAM DEL CARME | World Rugby’s new eligibility rules are set to change the game

The news should largely be welcomed as it will address rugby’s legitimacy as a sporting code that can truly capture the world’s imagination.

The sport with its deep colonial roots is largely run like an old boys’ club and the disparity between the game’s haves and have-nots remains all too apparent.

However, by revising its eligibility rules the sport is taking a decisive step towards activating a talent pool that would have remained dormant under existing rules.

It will particularly benefit the hotbed of talent in the Pacific islands who over the last generation or so have provided a formidable player base for tier-one nations New Zealand and Australia.

France have stopped blowing up atolls and they too are fishing the waters of the south Pacific.

Of course trying socioeconomic conditions have helped drive the exodus of players from Samoa, Tonga and Fiji. Such has been the drain of their talent pool and so low have they dropped in the general estimation, that whenever there is talk of a new competition, the proud rugby nations are often lumped together under the mildly churlish banner of “South Seas” or “Pacific Islanders”. They are talked about as if they are circus acts.

Imagine SA, Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe having to play as the Kalahari Kings.

World Rugby’s revised regulations will throw Samoa, Fiji and Tonga a bit of a lifeline.

Their playing ranks could be greatly bolstered for the 2023 Rugby World Cup and even more so for the 2027 edition with players who have gained Test experience for another nation.

All Blacks with roots elsewhere could significantly impact the landscape.

Tonga could have centre Malakai Fekitoa, utility back Charles Piutau, wing Seta Tamanivalu and utility forward Vaea Fifita on their team sheet in France in 2023.