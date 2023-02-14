Sport

Blast from the past: Whirlwind Wasim slices through Proteas’ batting line-up

Today in SA sports history: February 15

14 February 2023 - 20:28
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1966 — The South African Olympic and National Games Association decides to send delegates to an International Olympic Committee meeting in Rome in April to fight for South Africa's inclusion in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. But not everyone agreed, with two dissenting votes on the basis that South Africa should not have to apologise for its existence or “explain our internal policies”. The country was barred from the Olympics for the first time two years earlier, being prevented from competing at Tokyo 1964 because of its racist apartheid policies. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Mondli Khumalo, who was in a coma after UK attack, collapses on return to ... Sport
  2. All grizzle and guts, Conrad plots making Proteas world’s best Test team again Sport
  3. Adidas’ turnaround CEO is in for a ‘marathon and not a sprint’ after Yeezy shock Sport
  4. English football’s money dance has a sub-prime beat Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Kallis ton not enough for Proteas against Kiwis Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Bertish charges to big-wave victory at Mavericks Sport

Most read

  1. Mondli Khumalo, who was in a coma after UK attack, collapses on return to ... Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Saffa-inspired Scots a stunning sight Sport
  3. Adidas’ turnaround CEO is in for a ‘marathon and not a sprint’ after Yeezy shock Sport
  4. All grizzle and guts, Conrad plots making Proteas world’s best Test team again Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bertish charges to big-wave victory at Mavericks Sport

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path