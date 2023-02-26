Sport

Blast from the past: De Villiers wallops whirlwind 162 to help thrash West Indies

Today in SA sports history: February 27

26 February 2023 - 19:26
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1965 — Joe “Axe Killer” Ngidi beats former world champion Joe Brown of the US on points over 10 rounds at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. “Old Bones” Brown, the world lightweight champion from 1956 to 1962, fought in South Africa on several occasions and faced other local stars including Levi Madi and Enoch Nhlapo.  ..

