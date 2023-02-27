Blast from the past: Egypt end Bafana’s reign as African champs
Today in SA sports history: February 28
27 February 2023 - 20:41
1975 — Paul Blackbeard wins the 100m freestyle to become the first man to win six individual titles at the SA swimming championships at Ellis Park. The 17-year-old also won the 200m freestyle, both butterfly races and the two individual medleys and was also a member of the three victorious Natal relay squads. Until then only Karen Muir had won six individual titles at a national gala, having achieved that in 1969. The previous best by a man had been five, by Lee McGregor in 1971. ..
