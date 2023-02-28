Sport

Blast from the past: Scheckter is crowned King of Kyalami

Today in SA sports history: March 1

28 February 2023 - 20:39
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1966 — In a race billed as the “Olympic final that never was”, Karen Muir breaks the 110-yard (100.58m) backstroke world record at Durban’s beach baths, beating local rival Ann Fairlie, France’s Kiki Caron and American Cathy Ferguson. Ferguson and Caron were the gold and silver medallists in this event at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, from which South Africa had been barred. Muir’s time was 68 seconds, which would translate into 67.5 sec over the shorter but official 100m, 0.1 sec quicker than Ferguson’s world record. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘Land the first punch’: Proteas will test Conrad’s new style against Windies Sport
  2. Finally, more attention on Proteas women after heroic run to World Cup final Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Egypt end Bafana’s reign as African champs Sport
  4. Blast from the past: De Villiers wallops whirlwind 162 to help thrash West ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Gilchrist leads the charge as Australia annihilate Proteas Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: De Villiers wallops whirlwind 162 to help thrash West ... Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Lions are stalking failure unless they shift business focus Sport
  3. Finally, more attention on Proteas women after heroic run to World Cup final Sport
  4. ‘Land the first punch’: Proteas will test Conrad’s new style against Windies Sport
  5. ‘It took one friendly’: how Pirates star Saleng got his break in football Sport

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand