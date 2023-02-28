Blast from the past: Scheckter is crowned King of Kyalami
Today in SA sports history: March 1
28 February 2023 - 20:39
1966 — In a race billed as the “Olympic final that never was”, Karen Muir breaks the 110-yard (100.58m) backstroke world record at Durban’s beach baths, beating local rival Ann Fairlie, France’s Kiki Caron and American Cathy Ferguson. Ferguson and Caron were the gold and silver medallists in this event at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, from which South Africa had been barred. Muir’s time was 68 seconds, which would translate into 67.5 sec over the shorter but official 100m, 0.1 sec quicker than Ferguson’s world record. ..
Blast from the past: Scheckter is crowned King of Kyalami
Today in SA sports history: March 1
1966 — In a race billed as the “Olympic final that never was”, Karen Muir breaks the 110-yard (100.58m) backstroke world record at Durban’s beach baths, beating local rival Ann Fairlie, France’s Kiki Caron and American Cathy Ferguson. Ferguson and Caron were the gold and silver medallists in this event at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, from which South Africa had been barred. Muir’s time was 68 seconds, which would translate into 67.5 sec over the shorter but official 100m, 0.1 sec quicker than Ferguson’s world record. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos