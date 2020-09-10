LISTEN | National Book Week offers readers a 'passport to tomorrow'

September 7-13 marks the annual National Book Week, headed by the South African Book Development Council in partnership with the department of sport, arts and culture, which are working to raise reading awareness under this year's theme “passport to tomorrow”.



According to the council, this theme is “fit-for-purpose” for the next decade, as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic towards the promise of a better tomorrow.

This year's National Book Week ambassador Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane explained that the week is a time when the culture of reading is celebrated.

“It's about a celebration of books and reading. The whole idea is to create and cultivate a culture of reading in SA, as well as to ensure that people of all ages are reading. In essence, 'passport to tomorrow' is the idea of being able to transport yourself to new worlds using books,” he said.

