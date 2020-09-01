Bold new Pan African collaboration at the 2020 virtual SA Book Fair

Article courtesy of the SA Book Fair

A bold and exciting Pan African collaboration will be initiated at the SA Book Fair which takes place as a virtual event from September 11 to 13.

The initiative aims to create a collaborative and coordinated approach towards increasing the promotion of local, African-owned and controlled book production industries as well as the exchange of writers, illustrators and storytellers on the continent’s national book fair platforms.

“Africa’s stories are the new gold and are potentially a significant wealth generator for the continent,” says Elitha van der Sandt, CEO of the SA Book Development Council (SABDC).

“When the Covid-19 pandemic struck and we had to quickly reimagine how to present our national book fair in the virtual space, we began thinking about how we could use this moment to materialise a continental strategy for Africa’s book industries. Working together with other national fairs in developing, promoting and improving the reading culture among Africans - and to share #OURSTORIES - is a core aim of the fair, and this year presents a unique moment to further that goal.”