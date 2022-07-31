BOOK BITES | Peter Swanson, Christine Mangan, Zoe Chance

Nine Lives ★★★

Peter Swanson

Faber & Faber

Nine Lives is a fast and riveting thriller but faintly disappointing. It is an intriguing plot that references Agatha Christie’s 1939 novel And Then There Were None, the world’s best-selling mystery that's had several cinema incarnations. Nine strangers are mailed a list with all their names on an otherwise blank sheet of paper. Some dismiss the list, others find it disturbing. The nine are from across the US, and are of different ages and professions. One by one they are murdered. FBI agent Jessica Winslow, who is on the list, seeks to hunt down the killer by finding out what links those listed. Despite being a gripping read it is a little formulaic and the reveal at the end is unconvincing. It’s also difficult for even the best of writers to adequately develop nine main characters so that they engage the reader’s empathy. — William Saunderson-Meyer

