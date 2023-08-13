Resist the elite capture of the feminist imagination
The reasons behind events that led to celebratory days of women have been forgotten, marketed out of existence
13 August 2023 - 00:00
Women’s Day is increasingly marked in an anodyne way that masks the significance of the 1956 mass protest against the pass laws. Internationally, much the same thing has happened to Mother’s Day and International Women’s Day. Both have radical roots, but have become little more than another pit stop in the annual marketing calendar...
