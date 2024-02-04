Babette Gallard on writing ‘Future Imperfect’

Why write a book? To tell a story? To convey a message? I’m still not sure I know the answer, but I do know that I am a storyteller, and that, since becoming increasingly aware of climate change and its consequences, I realise I have a very specific story to tell.

Future Imperfect is the result of wondering what life will be like for my daughter in 2050, when she is the age I am now. To find out, I started to research every aspect of our lives today, from the most basic daily routines to all the interlinked elements: social, ecological and technological. Then I studied all the predictions — some solid, some weird — and used an amalgam of what I found to project my plot into the future.

Though interesting and sometimes depressing, my research was also an unexpected introduction to a nerdy self I hadn’t even known existed. I spent days and nights reading about AI, quantum computing and neural communication — to the point of obsession. At times, I was at risk of losing my own plot, but then I remembered what I had told myself before even starting to write notes: my story will be about people we know, in places we recognise, and with a measured share of emotion and action in between.