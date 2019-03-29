Discussion with Professor Andrew van der Vlies (April 4)

ABOUT RACE, NATION, TRANSLATION:

The most significant nonfiction writings of Zoë Wicomb, one of South Africa’s leading authors and intellectuals, are collected here for the first time in a single volume.

This compilation features critical essays on the works of such prominent South African writers as Bessie Head, Nadine Gordimer, Njabulo Ndebele, and JM Coetzee, as well as writings on gender politics, race, identity, visual art, sexuality and a wide range of other cultural and political topics.

Also included are a reflection on Nelson Mandela and a revealing interview with Wicomb.

In these essays, written between 1990 and 2013, Wicomb offers insight on her nation’s history, policies, and people.

In a world in which nationalist rhetoric is on the rise and diversity and pluralism are the declared enemies of right-wing populist movements, her essays speak powerfully to a wide range of international issues.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Thursday 4 April (1 PM to 2 PM)

Venue: AC Jordan Building, University of Cape Town, Rondebosch

Guest speaker: Erica Lombard

RSVP: info.witspress@wits.co.za