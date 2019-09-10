Events

Launch of 'Leaving Word' by Steven Boykey Sidley on Wednesday

Celebrate MFBooks Joburg's 40th title, 'Leaving Word', by heading to the launch at Exclusive Books Hyde Park

10 September 2019 - 10:49
Save the date! Join Sidley in conversation with Mandla Langa at Exclusive Books, Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
Leaving Word is Steven Boykey Sidley's long-awaited literary mystery – a story of homicide; a comic and probing look at our need for stories; a satire about fame, fortune, art and books; a love story, and one woman’s quest to find meaning in a chaotic world.

Leaving Word is published by MFBooks Joburg, an imprint of Jacana Media

