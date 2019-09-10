Launch of 'Leaving Word' by Steven Boykey Sidley on Wednesday
Celebrate MFBooks Joburg's 40th title, 'Leaving Word', by heading to the launch at Exclusive Books Hyde Park
10 September 2019 - 10:49
Leaving Word is Steven Boykey Sidley's long-awaited literary mystery – a story of homicide; a comic and probing look at our need for stories; a satire about fame, fortune, art and books; a love story, and one woman’s quest to find meaning in a chaotic world.
EVENT DETAILS
- Date: Wednesday, September 11 (6pm for 6.30pm)
- Venue: Exclusive Books Hyde Park, Hyde Park Corner, c/o Jan Smuts Ave & William Nicol Dr, Johannesburg
- Guest speaker: Mandla Langa
- RSVP: events@exclusivebooks.co.za
Leaving Word is published by MFBooks Joburg, an imprint of Jacana Media