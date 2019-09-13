Diarise Heritage Day, because ParkWords is back on the Jozi literary calendar
It’s back! The ParkWords literary festival, last held in 2015, takes place on Heritage Day, September 24, in Tyrone Avenue, Parkview, Johannesburg.
ParkWords offers a fun, fascinating one-day programme of events for adults and children, from 9.30am to 9pm. Entrance to all events and activities is free..
Hosted by the Parkview Residents’ Association, this unique festival celebrates the talents of the remarkable number of prominent authors, journalists and academics who live in the suburb and surrounds. Book lovers can enjoy informal literary and topical talks, and debates in which participants dissect serious (and not-so-serious) issues.
Themes for discussion include Making SA work again, Writing biography and memoirs, Corruption watch, The life and legacy of Bram Fischer, Local villains and Behind the scenes on tour with the Springboks. Talks are at 9.30am, 11am and 2.30pm, in intimate venues in Tyrone Avenue.
Participants include Peter Bruce, Sarah Buitendach, Vincent Carruthers, Audrey Coleman, Achmat Dangor, Peter Delius, Liam del Carme, Simon Gear, William Gumede, Stuart Hess, Adam Habib, Craig Higginson, Terry Kurgan, Judy Klipin, Bronwyn Law-Viljoen, Karen Lazar, David Lewis, Kevin McCallum, Mondli Makhanya, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Noluthando Ncube, Harriet Perlman, Pamela Power, Rob Rose, Terry Sacco, Terry Shakinovsky, Kate Sidley, Steven Boykey Sidley, Sam Smirin, Richard Steyn, Pat van Heerden, Charles van Onselen, Hamilton Wende, Ilse Wilson and Simnikiwe Xabanisa.
For children, events include readings from new books by acclaimed local authors, Little Frida’s Book Cart, a hot-air balloon photo booth and Mbongi Works’ amazing wire car. Youngsters should also be on the lookout for the Gruffalo, Where’s Wally, Maisy, Spot and Peter Rabbit.
Attendees are requested to bring used books to the library and other drop-off points for the library to resell to raise funds for new books; children are invited to sell their second-hand books (20% of profits to go to the Parkview Library to buy more books) and self-published authors are encouraged to sell their books. E-mail info@parkview.org.za for information on a stand.
Eats and refreshments will be available from the many restaurants in Tyrone Avenue. Dining and dancing will be allowed in the street after 5pm and The Runaway Train Cult Collective band will provide music until 8pm. Books authored by those taking part (and others) will be on sale and available for signing.
Tyrone Avenue will be closed on the day between Ennis and Athlone roads. To avoid traffic congestion, residents of Parkview are asked to walk to the event and those coming from further afield to park in adjoining streets.
Thanks to all the sponsors: Porcupine Ridge Wines, Lew Geffen Sotheby’s, BP Zoo Lake Garage, Mbongi Works, Pan Macmillan, Jonathan Ball Publishers, Netcare 911, SafeParkview, 24/7, The Mask and Love Books.