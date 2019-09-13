Diarise Heritage Day, because ParkWords is back on the Jozi literary calendar

For children, events include readings from new books by acclaimed local authors, Little Frida’s Book Cart, a hot-air balloon photo booth and Mbongi Works’ amazing wire car. Youngsters should also be on the lookout for the Gruffalo, Where’s Wally, Maisy, Spot and Peter Rabbit.

Attendees are requested to bring used books to the library and other drop-off points for the library to resell to raise funds for new books; children are invited to sell their second-hand books (20% of profits to go to the Parkview Library to buy more books) and self-published authors are encouraged to sell their books. E-mail info@parkview.org.za for information on a stand.

Eats and refreshments will be available from the many restaurants in Tyrone Avenue. Dining and dancing will be allowed in the street after 5pm and The Runaway Train Cult Collective band will provide music until 8pm. Books authored by those taking part (and others) will be on sale and available for signing.

Tyrone Avenue will be closed on the day between Ennis and Athlone roads. To avoid traffic congestion, residents of Parkview are asked to walk to the event and those coming from further afield to park in adjoining streets.

Thanks to all the sponsors: Porcupine Ridge Wines, Lew Geffen Sotheby’s, BP Zoo Lake Garage, Mbongi Works, Pan Macmillan, Jonathan Ball Publishers, Netcare 911, SafeParkview, 24/7, The Mask and Love Books.