5 style lessons to learn from DJ Zinhle

When scrolling through DJ Zinhle's Instagram feed, it quickly becomes clear that this celeb is a style chameleon — she pulls off both glam and casual looks with aplomb.

We also applaud the fact that she's not afraid to experiment. After all, anything can look high fashion if you wear it with confidence.

Here are five style lessons to learn from her:

1. ATHLEISURE IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA

If there's one fashion trend that this celeb seems to love, it's luxe athleisure. Whether wearing an over-sized sports shirt as a dress, or a matching tracksuit with the trendiest sneakers in town, athleisure proves that comfort and fashion go hand in hand.

Don't be shy when it comes to accessorising either. DJ Zinhle pairs most of her looks with some serious bling, be it jewellery or oversized sunnies. Have fun with it.