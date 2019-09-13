5 style lessons to learn from DJ Zinhle
When scrolling through DJ Zinhle's Instagram feed, it quickly becomes clear that this celeb is a style chameleon — she pulls off both glam and casual looks with aplomb.
We also applaud the fact that she's not afraid to experiment. After all, anything can look high fashion if you wear it with confidence.
Here are five style lessons to learn from her:
1. ATHLEISURE IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA
If there's one fashion trend that this celeb seems to love, it's luxe athleisure. Whether wearing an over-sized sports shirt as a dress, or a matching tracksuit with the trendiest sneakers in town, athleisure proves that comfort and fashion go hand in hand.
Don't be shy when it comes to accessorising either. DJ Zinhle pairs most of her looks with some serious bling, be it jewellery or oversized sunnies. Have fun with it.
2. COMMIT TO COLOUR BLOCKING
The beauty of colour blocking is that it's fashionable, flirty and suits all shapes, ages and skin tones. It's perfect for any setting too.
You could wear a bright statement piece, like a blazer, over a neutral outfit, a selection of subtly matching monochromes, or a single bold hue head-to-toe. Steer clear of adding prints to the mix unless you are a real pro.
If you are feeling extra be sure to match your hair to your outfit too, a la DJ Z.
3. PANTSUITS AREN'T JUST FOR BUSINESS MEETINGS
Nothing will make you stand out in the sea of little black dresses at evening event like a powerful pantsuit. If you feel a suit is a tad too masculine, copy DJ Zinhle and wear a free-the-nipple type top underneath the jacket instead of a shirt.
4. JUMPSUITS AND HEELS ARE A PERFECT PAIRING
There is something cheeky about wearing a casual jumpsuit out on the town and still looking fabulous. DJ Zinhle tends to pair hers with sexy stilettos, but you could also opt for trendy sneakers or a brand-name slider.
With a million and one different styles on offer, do your research and find the jumpsuit that 'speaks' to you and your body shape. Be sure to experiment with colour and patterns.
5. A KIMONO IS YOUR NEW BEST FRIEND
Kimonos are having a moment. They're perfect with denim shorts and a cute cami, worn over a dangerously-short summer dress or even long trousers and a shirt — they add a cool elegance to any look.