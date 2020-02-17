Cape Town Jewish Literary Festival 2020 programme announced

You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy the third Jewish Literary Festival (JLF) on March 15. You just have to love words, reading and conversation. While the heart of the festival is Jewish-themed, the speakers, events and audience all defy narrow categorisation and many of the talks will be of universal interest.

Taking place at Cape Town's Gardens Community Centre, home to the iconic Jacob Gitlin Library, the SA Jewish Museum and the Cape Town Holocaust and Genocide Centre, all of which partner the event, JLF2020 will run from 9am to 5pm.

At the event, visitors can engage with more than 70 wordsmiths, poets, journalists, filmmakers and educators in more than 40 sessions. The presenters all have a Jewish connection or are engaged with subjects of Jewish interest and, with multiple sessions running simultaneously throughout the day, the JLF covers everything from fiction, sport, food and memoir to politics, journalism, the arts and more — a wide choice to suit all tastes.

The list of outstanding authors due at the festival includes award-winning UK author Thomas Harding; Australian writers Joanne Fedler and Alan Landau; SA's Jonny Steinberg and Tamar Hodes, out from the UK; and local literary luminaries such as Joanne Jowell, Steven “Boykey” Sidley, Jonathan Ancer, Alan Paton award-winner Terry Kurgan, Marilyn Martin, Albie Sachs, Dennis Davis, Thuli Madonsela, Diane Awerbuck, Anastacia Thomson, Alex Latimer, Tanya Farber, Barry Cohen, Gail Schimmel and Hedi Lampert, among others. Each presenter will bring their special way with words to the event. With interviewers such as Pippa Hudson, Nancy Richards, Lisa Chait, John Maytham, and Helen Moffett, visitors are in for lively discussion.

The full programme is available here and tickets can be purchased via Quicket.