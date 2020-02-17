The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is serving looks in bikini snaps

17 February 2020 - 10:31 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.
Image: Supplied

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi looks good in everything, be it an evening gown or casual wear. This time, she's serving all kinds of goals in a white bikini.

Zozi was in SA for her official homecoming tour of the Eastern Cape, Cape Town and Joburg last week.

She was also a guest of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament last Thursday . 

In between her hectic schedule, she posted these snaps.

View this post on Instagram

One more for good luck☀️😃 #freespirit

A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) on

