Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is serving looks in bikini snaps

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi looks good in everything, be it an evening gown or casual wear. This time, she's serving all kinds of goals in a white bikini.

Zozi was in SA for her official homecoming tour of the Eastern Cape, Cape Town and Joburg last week.

She was also a guest of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament last Thursday .

In between her hectic schedule, she posted these snaps.