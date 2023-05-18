Discover your next best read at these unmissable book events
Join Exclusive Books at the Franschhoek Literary Festival and Kingsmead Book Fair to meet authors, enjoy spirited debates, and mingle with fellow bibliophiles
“Fitting people with books is about as difficult as fitting them with shoes,” said famed publisher Sylvia Beach. The real magic of a book lies between the author and the reader; with the text as a bridge between the two.
To help readers find that fit, Exclusive Books houses thousands of best-sellers, while equally offering a platform for new voices. Exclusive Books is helping the foundation of literacy take root among young, curious readers by encouraging a culture of reading.
So, what better place for book lovers and enthusiasts to gather than at a book festival? Exclusive Books and literary festivals go hand in hand like aged cheese and fine wine; the books just get better. As the largest book chain in Southern Africa, it's proud to be a regular supporter of book festivals in SA.
Exclusive Books will be at the Franschhoek Literary Festival, which takes place from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21 2023, as a sponsor for the second consecutive year. The festival has become one of the best-known events in book lovers' calendars, celebrating writers and their latest works. SA’s scenic food and wine capital Franschhoek, cradled by lush vineyards and rolling mountain ranges, will echo with spirited debates and fervent author meet-and-greets.
“Word Warriors” is the theme for the 2023 Kingsmead Book Fair, taking place on Saturday, May 27. Situated in the heart of Rosebank, Joburg, Kingsmead College turns 90 years old this year and, to mark this achievement, the tone of the book fair speaks to “courage” — a reflective and relevant topic in the scope of society and mental health. The book fair will also host a number of young adult sessions, dedicated to the readers and leaders that will write the future.
What to look forward to
Sessions at these festivals will be led by facilitators, with local and international panellists discussing the theme or analogies in each storyline. They'll also expand on the writer's personal story. The floor will then be open to questions, books will be signed and unexpected friendships will be made.
It's a touchpoint for readers, a surreal space to experience the tangibility of the words that brought them to these book festivals in the first place. This is what Exclusive Books, the home of the book lover, revels in.
Books and their writers are a cause for celebration. If you haven’t had the joy of attending either of these festivals, it’s not too late to book your tickets now and join the excitement.
You can find the list of panellists and their books on the Exclusive Books website. Purchase a book at the festivals and you can get it signed by the author. Make sure to keep an eye on @exclusivebooks across all social media for updates.
Your next best read is waiting for you, so join the Exclusive Books team at these two unmissable events.
