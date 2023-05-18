Discover your next best read at these unmissable book events

“Fitting people with books is about as difficult as fitting them with shoes,” said famed publisher Sylvia Beach. The real magic of a book lies between the author and the reader; with the text as a bridge between the two.

To help readers find that fit, Exclusive Books houses thousands of best-sellers, while equally offering a platform for new voices. Exclusive Books is helping the foundation of literacy take root among young, curious readers by encouraging a culture of reading.

So, what better place for book lovers and enthusiasts to gather than at a book festival? Exclusive Books and literary festivals go hand in hand like aged cheese and fine wine; the books just get better. As the largest book chain in Southern Africa, it's proud to be a regular supporter of book festivals in SA.

Franschhoek Literary Festival

Exclusive Books will be at the Franschhoek Literary Festival, which takes place from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21 2023, as a sponsor for the second consecutive year. The festival has become one of the best-known events in book lovers' calendars, celebrating writers and their latest works. SA’s scenic food and wine capital Franschhoek, cradled by lush vineyards and rolling mountain ranges, will echo with spirited debates and fervent author meet-and-greets.

Kingsmead Book Fair

“Word Warriors” is the theme for the 2023 Kingsmead Book Fair, taking place on Saturday, May 27. Situated in the heart of Rosebank, Joburg, Kingsmead College turns 90 years old this year and, to mark this achievement, the tone of the book fair speaks to “courage” — a reflective and relevant topic in the scope of society and mental health. The book fair will also host a number of young adult sessions, dedicated to the readers and leaders that will write the future.