Enter the realm of the literary world at Kingsmead Book Fair

Reading takes you on adventures while sitting still, it gives us the opportunity to visit places, circumstances and eras and may evoke many emotions during the experience. Reading inspires imagination, unearths your next quest, finds you your next adventure to explore, and plots and reveals the next twist to your tale. As a school we are passionate about reading and it is so important that our students are exposed to books, authors – in particular African authors – and good reading habits. “We are excited about the authors on our programme and being able to expose the community to rich and varied topics and sessions. We hope that this year’s programme provides an opportunity to engage with new authors and genres or even immerse yourself in that which you are most comfortable,” says Alex Bouche, the Director of the Kingsmead Book Fair.

The diverse programme includes more than 150 authors participating in over 80 sessions throughout the day on the adult, young adult, and children’s programmes.

In addition, they run their Young Writers’ Competition for the third year. We received a staggering number of entries, doubling the number received last year. Encouraging a culture of reading and writing, the competition is open to all school children aged 6 – 18. Launched in 2022, the writing competition aims to provide a platform for young writers’ skills and a space to explore different genres and styles with feedback from professional writers and publishers. With more than 80% of children in Grade 4 not being able to read for meaning, there is an urgent need for reading and writing to be given more attention. The competition called for aspiring young writers to submit their original short stories based on this year’s topic: My Favourite Word. Prizes for the winning entry in each age group include a cash prize, book voucher and feedback from the judges. Winners will be announced in the week preceding the Book Fair.

Kingsmead Book Fair has a strong social responsibility ethos. As such, one of the aims of the Kingsmead Book Fair’s outreach programme is to offer entrance and session tickets to various organisations and reading groups that otherwise might not have the means to attend. In addition, the school holds a book drive in the weeks leading up to the event where gently loved books are donated and then distributed to our various community partners.

All proceeds from the event go towards the Kingsmead Trust. There are currently 61 bright young women benefiting from an excellent education in the Senior School. The bursaries constitute 100% of their school fees, uniforms, daily lunch and tour subsidies.

We invite you to enter the realm of the literary world with us on 25 May and enjoy in-depth discussion and heated debate mixed with some exceptional company, good food and drink, not to mention buying your next book at the Exclusive Books pop-up.

Situated in the hub of Johannesburg’s business centre with convenient transport links, Kingsmead College is ideally positioned to draw people from nearby towns and suburbs. The school has fantastic venues in which to hold the sessions, all within close proximity of each other. All in all, it is a day on South Africa’s literary calendar that is not to be missed. Tickets on sale via Webtickets.

Issued by Alex Bouche, Director: Kingsmead Book Fair