Like 'The Night Circus', Erin Morgenstern's new book is set to make waves

Are you lost or are you exploring?

When Zachary Rawlins stumbles across a strange book hidden in his university library, it leads him on a quest unlike any other.

Its pages entrance him with their tales of lovelorn prisoners, lost cities and nameless acolytes, but they also contain something impossible: a recollection from his own childhood.

Determined to solve the puzzle of the book, Zachary follows the clues he finds on the cover — a bee, a key and a sword.

They guide him to a masquerade ball, to a dangerous secret club and, finally, through a magical doorway created by the fierce and mysterious Mirabel. This door leads to a subterranean labyrinth filled with stories, hidden far beneath the surface of the Earth.

When the labyrinth is threatened, Zachary must race with Mirabel and Dorian, a handsome barefoot man with shifting alliances, through its twisting tunnels and crowded ballrooms, searching for the end of his story.

You are invited to join Zachary on the starless sea: the home of storytellers, story-lovers and those who will protect our stories at all costs.



