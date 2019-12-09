Fiction

Tomi Adeyemi's second part of YA fantasy trilogy is another winner

Pan Macmillan Publisher
09 December 2019 - 13:49
'Children of Virtue and Vengeance' is the sequel to Adeyemi's New York Times bestselling debut 'Children of Blood and Bone'.
'Children of Virtue and Vengeance' is the sequel to Adeyemi's New York Times bestselling debut 'Children of Blood and Bone'.
Image: Pan Macmillan

Children of Virtue and Vengeance is the breathtaking second title in Tomi Adeyemi's YA fantasy trilogy, Legacy of Orïsha, following her ground-breaking, West African-inspired debut Children of Blood and Bone.

After battling the impossible, Zélie and Amari have finally succeeded in bringing magic back to the land of Orïsha. But the ritual was more powerful than they imagined, reigniting the powers of not only the maji but also some nobles with magic ancestry.

Now, Zélie struggles to unite the maji in an Orïsha where the enemy is just as strong and magical as they are. When Amari's mother forms an army of royals with newly awakened powers, Zélie fights to secure Amari's right to the throne and protect the new maji from the monarchy's wrath.

But with civil war looming on the horizon, Zélie finds herself at a breaking point: she must find a way to bring the kingdom together or watch as Orïsha tears itself apart.

Adeyemi is a Nigerian-American writer and creative writing coach based in San Diego, California. After graduating from Harvard University with an honours degree in English literature, she received a fellowship that allowed her to study West African mythology, religion, and culture in Salvador, Brazil. When she’s not working on her novels or watching BTS music videos, she can be found blogging and teaching creative writing on her website.

RELATED ARTICLES

YA fiction: the 21st century's voices of reason

Young Adult fiction is filling the shelves with books for every reader. Sally Partridge looks at the trends.
Books
5 months ago

Winners of 2019 Sanlam Prizes for Youth Literature announced

The prizes encourage original and creative writing for teenage readers and young adults.
Books
1 month ago

Mohale Mashigo discusses Intruders with Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi

"A collection of stories about nobodies who discover that they matter."
Books
10 months ago

A Q&A with African fairy tale author, Charles Siboto

"Telling our own African stories helps us find ourselves and remind us of who we are."
Books
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Launch: 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter (November 25) Events
  2. Launch: 'Beyond Coloniality' by Aaron Kamugisha (December 5) Events
  3. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  4. The prophet of psychedelia lives again! News
  5. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory