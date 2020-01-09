Medical examiner Laurie Montgomery turns to DNA tracking to catch a killer

New York Times bestselling author Robin Cook takes on the ripped from-the-headlines topic of using DNA tracking to catch a killer in Genesis, an unforgettable medical thriller.

When the body of 29-year-old social worker Gloria Montoya, seven weeks pregnant with her first child, shows up on New York City chief medical examiner Laurie Montgomery’s autopsy table, she’s baffled to find no apparent cause of death.

With no clues to go on, Laurie enlists the help of Dr Tricia Albanese, a forensic pathology resident with a background in genetic science, to help her trace the identity of the unborn baby’s father using DNA from the mother and child.

But when Tricia is found dead in her apartment in a manner strikingly similar to Gloria's death, Laurie realises she might have two linked homicides on her hands. . . and now it’s up to her – with the help of her husband, forensic pathologist Jack Stapleton – to continue the tracking work Tricia had begun before a killer can strike again.

Doctor and author Robin Cook is widely credited with introducing the word ‘medical’ to the thriller genre and, decades after the publication of his breakthrough novel, Coma, he continues to dominate the category he created. Cook has successfully combined medical fact with fiction to produce more than 30 international bestsellers, including Outbreak, Terminal and Contagion.



