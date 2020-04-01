Fiction

Azira's courage and beauty prove a princess can be born anywhere

01 April 2020 - 13:36

Azira: The African Princess is a magical tale of a young girl, Azira, whose heart is filled with kindness and courage.

Azira, born in a village called Karibu in the Savanna, which is ruled by a Great King, is mocked by children and adults alike for her looks.

Without friends, Azira is isolated to play alone building sand castles. Her confidence is broken and strength weakened by all the negatively decimating taunts she faces every day of her life.

Nevertheless, she is different and unique – something inside her makes her stand out.

One fateful day, Azira hears of the Queen’s plans to gain and keep the royal kingdom. From that day on, the royal kingdom is under siege and life is never the same in the peaceful village.

However, Azira, finding that uniqueness within her – her courage and beauty in her heart - restores the pride of the great kingdom. Peace and tranquillity in the village of Karibu has never been so sweet. After all, a princess can be born anywhere.

Azira: The African Princess is available as an e-book

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Juliet Vuyiseka Rozani is a South African storyteller, poet, a social consciousness activist and an entrepreneur in the business of the arts and in the beauty industry. Juliet studied a B.A. (Dramatic Arts) at Wits University, majoring in writing. She loves writing magical tales for children, with special focus on inspiration, motivation and hope.

  • Article provided by Rozani Media

