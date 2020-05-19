Fiction

'Crazy Rich Asians' author Kevin Kwan returns with first novel in new trilogy

19 May 2020 - 18:29
'Sex and Vanity' is a modern, brilliantly funny love story set between two cultures.
The celebrated author of the bestselling Crazy Rich Asians returns with the first novel in the new Cities Trilogy, available in July.

Sex and Vanity is a glittering tale of love and longing, as a young woman finds herself torn between two worlds: the Wasp (white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant) establishment of her father's family and George Zao, a man she is desperately trying to avoid falling in love with.

International superstar author Kevin Kwan has been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine, as well as one of the most powerful people in Hollywood.

Kwan's previous novels - Crazy Rich AsiansChina Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems - have sold 70,000 copies through TCM. They have been on the New York Times bestseller list simultaneously and translated into at least a dozen languages.

Kwan was born in Singapore but has called New York's West Village home since 1995.

Article provided by Penguin Random House 

