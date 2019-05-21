Rebecca Davis on her week in an isolated cottage, sober

Intrigued as to why the struggle was so onerous? Take a look at the facts:

The former Rhodent (all together now: "eat, sleep, mare, repeat!") discovered alcohol at 18 and pursued her newfound hobby with such a "passionate intensity" that by the time she reached 34, she calculated that she had spent roughly 9,984 hours of her 16 years as an imbiber, well, drinking.

Abstaining from the demon drink made Davis question How. The. Hell. Do sober people cope with an increasingly insane world? (And, as she writes, there's plenty to worry about - giraffes are facing extinction, Day Zero remains a shaky reality, the world is running out of sand ... Things are even bleaker now than in '87, R.E.M.)

Cue the alternative-method quest to stay sane inside insanity.

Keen to hear how that went down? Take a deep breath ... Hold for three ... Exhale ... Aaaaand read:

A week of solitude sans a phone? Ja, you're gonna feel pretty alone

One of the "alternative" methods of preserving prudence Davis attempted was a vow of silence, which saw her spending a week in an isolated cottage.

In a wood.

Without her phone.

Or books.

Scary, nè?

"It was the one time in my journey that Haji, my wife, vetoed me doing something," Davis says, nodding her head in slight reverie of the memory.

"I wanted to go on a silent retreat to this monastery where they'd informed me that nobody would be around because it was holidays. Except for monks. Which I though basically was a very reassuring idea!"

Haji thought otherwise ...

"The idea of me, alone, a sole woman ... I think she was thinking of Opus Dei, something Dan Brown-like," Davis grins.

"So, I ended up going instead to this retreat centre which had a specific retreat cottage and it was extremely creepy, and ja..."