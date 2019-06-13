Winners of 2019 Media24 Books Literary Prizes announced

Rob Rose won the Recht Malan prize for nonfiction for Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud, published by NB Publishers under the Tafelberg imprint.

According to the judges, Rose succeeded in not only documenting an instance of spectacular corporate fraud with great clarity, but in telling the story almost like a crime novel.

"This excellent book will be used as a research resource for years to come and will serve as a benchmark to other investigative journalists," they said.

The other titles on the nonfiction shortlist were The Last Words of Rowan du Preez by Simone Haysom and Wit issie ’n colour nie by Nathan Trantraal.