BOOK CLUB | Christopher McDougall, Meg Waite Clayton, Ian Urbina, Dawn Garisch

Four discerning reads for your club

03 November 2019

Published in the Sunday Times: 03/11/2019

When barefoot-running guru Christopher McDougall moved from Philadelphia to the heart of Amish country in Pennsylvania, he decided to adopt Sherman, an abused donkey. To rehabilitate Sherman, Chris realised that the donkey needed a purpose and decided to start running with him. Running With Sherman (Profile Books) is a poignant and delightful story of connection and trust. The Last Train to London (HarperCollins) by Meg Waite Clayton is a fictionalised story of the Vienna Kindertransports and the heroic Dutch woman Geertruida Wijsmuller, who helped save over 10,000 children from the Nazis. Ian Urbina devoted five years of his life, three at sea, to write The Outlaw Ocean (The Bodley Head), his exploration of the wild, wild west that is the ocean - the two-thirds of the Earth's surface that is lawless, where traffickers, smugglers, pirates and mercenaries rule. Dawn Garisch's new novel Breaking Milk (Karavan Press) is a probing study of a woman's anguish for her wayward daughter, her conjoined twin grandsons undergoing separation surgery, and her employee's son who is an initiate.

