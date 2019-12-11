WIN | Six of the best isn't always a punishment

Me by Elton John

In his first and only official autobiography, published globally on October 15, music icon Elton John reveals the truth about his extraordinary life.

Following on from the hugely successful and critically acclaimed epic musical fantasy Rocketman comes Me, the joyously funny, honest and moving story of one of the world’s most irrepressible and flamboyant musical geniuses.

Written by Elton, with writer and music critic Alexis Petridis, it is a no-holds-barred account of his life and work as the most enduringly successful singer-songwriter of all time.

It is filled with sex, drugs and rock and roll, with an incredible supporting cast, unimaginable highs and equally unimaginable lows, but it is also a story about the transformative power of music, social change over the past 60 years and redemption. It has been called the greatest saga in rock history.

Christened Reginald Dwight, this is the story of a shy boy with Buddy Holly glasses who grew up in the London suburb of Pinner and dreamed of becoming a pop star. By the age of 23, he was performing his first gig in America, facing an astonished audience in his bright yellow dungarees, a star-spangled T-shirt and boots with wings. Elton John had arrived; and the music world would never be the same again.

His life has been full of drama, from the early rejection of his work with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin to spinning out of control as a chart-topping superstar; from halfheartedly trying to drown himself in his LA swimming pool to disco dancing with the Queen; from friendships with John Lennon, Freddie Mercury and George Michael to setting up his Aids foundation (which has raised more than $450m supporting HIV-related programmes in more than 55 countries). All the while, Elton was hiding a drug addiction that would grip him for more than a decade.

In Me, Elton writes powerfully about getting clean and changing his life, about finding love with David Furnish and becoming a father. In a voice that is warm, frank and irreverent, this is Elton revealing all for the very first time, from his music and his relationships to his passions and his mistakes. This is a memoir that will stay with you, and a story of a living legend like no other.