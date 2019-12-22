Literary quiz 2019
Published in the Sunday Times (22/12/2019)
1. Name the winner and author of the 2019 Sunday Times Alan Paton Award.
2. The Longest March is the latest book from which popular South African author?
3. What was the title of Elton John’s autobiography released this year?
4. In which fictional country are The Handmaid’s Tale and The Testaments set?
5. Which wine did Hannibal Lecter enjoy with his liver and fava beans in The Silence of the Lambs?
6. Who wrote the line: “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”
7. Name Alexandra Fuller’s breakout memoir about growing up in Zimbabwe.
8. “We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold.” Name the book and the author.
9. What city did Eleanor Oliphant live in?
10. What is the name of Mark Manson’s latest book?
11. Name the co-founder of the Gates Foundation as well as her book about how empowering women changes the world.
12. Which author is Santa Montefiore married to?
13. Where does Tannie Maria travel to in the latest novel by Sally Andrew?
14. Gangster State by Pieter-Louis Myburgh is about which South African politician?
15. What is Delia Owen’s bestselling debut called and name the famous Hollywood star whose book club Hello Sunshine endorsed it?
16. The Strawberry Thief is Joanne Harris’s fourth novel following the life of a chocolatier in the fictional village of Lansquenet-sous-Tannes in south-west France. What is the chocolatier’s name?
17. Name Yusuf Daniels’s collection of vignettes about his childhood living in the Cape Flats and surrounds.
18. In Deon Meyer’s series who is Captain Benny Griessel’s partner?
19. What food does Jamie Oliver concentrate on in his latest cookbook?
20. Who is Stephen King’s son whom he wrote the short story 'In The Tall Grass' with?
Answers
1. Terry Kurgan, Everyone is Present
2. Fred Khumalo
3. Me
4. Gilead
5. Chianti
6. Leo Tolstoy
7. Don’t Let’s Go To The Dogs Tonight
8. Hunter S Thompson, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
9. Glasgow
10. Everything is F&cked!: A Book About Hope
11. Melinda Gates, Moment of Lift
12. Simon Sebag Montefiore
13. Limpopo
14. Ace Magashule
15. Where the Crawdads Sing, Reese Witherspoon
16. Vianne Rocher
17. Living Coloured
18. Vaughn Cupido
19. Vegetables
20. Joe Hill