Literary quiz 2019

Published in the Sunday Times (22/12/2019)

1. Name the winner and author of the 2019 Sunday Times Alan Paton Award.

2. The Longest March is the latest book from which popular South African author?

3. What was the title of Elton John’s autobiography released this year?

4. In which fictional country are The Handmaid’s Tale and The Testaments set?

5. Which wine did Hannibal Lecter enjoy with his liver and fava beans in The Silence of the Lambs?

6. Who wrote the line: “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

7. Name Alexandra Fuller’s breakout memoir about growing up in Zimbabwe.

8. “We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold.” Name the book and the author.

9. What city did Eleanor Oliphant live in?

10. What is the name of Mark Manson’s latest book?