Shape your shelf in 2020

The Other People

by CJ Tudor (Penguin Fiction)

If you read The Chalk Man and The Taking of Annie Thorne, you will notice that Tudor is becoming a master of eerie tales involving children. The Other People (out in February) is no exception - it's about a five-year-old girl who is kidnapped, and her father who never gives up his search to find her. Sounds pretty mundane, but there is plenty of darkness and creepiness to keep this from ever becoming boring.

Rules for Perfect Murders

by Peter Swanson (Faber and Faber)

If you have not read a Swanson novel, you are in for a treat. He is one of the most underrated psychological thriller writers out there. His debut The Girl With a Clock For a Heart was a finalist for the LA Times Book Award. His next book The Kind Worth Killing was a consummate thriller and now Rules for Perfect Murders seems like a whopper for those who love classic mysteries. A series of unsolved murders all eerily resemble crimes in classic mystery novels, which includes Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders, Patricia Highsmith's Strangers on a Train and Donna Tartt's The Secret History. An autumn release.

Hard Rain

by Irma Venter (Kwela Books)

Hard Rain is the first book to be published by Irma Venter that is to be published in the US at the same time as in SA, in April. She brings the romance along with the thrills. It's set in the dangerous and picturesque Tanzania. Journalist Alex Derksen finds himself to be the subject of news rather than the one who writes it when he meets Ranna, a photographer involved in a murder. Should he help her or should he run for his life.

Long Bright River

by Liz Moore (Random House)

This has been named the most anticipated book of 2020 by The New York Times, Vogue, Marie Claire, Washington Post, Forbes and plenty of others. It's a dark krimi set in the vague present in a grim and grey Philadelphia. Every female body that turns up puts police woman Mickey in a state of fear. She thinks every victim could be her missing sister, who is addicted to drugs and takes to the streets to pay for her habit. On shelves this month.

The Assistant

by SK Tremayne (HarperCollins)

People are choosing not to have smart appliances run their homes and thrillers like these don't help the legitimate paranoia. In this novel coming out in February, Jo is newly divorced and moves into her friend's luxury Camden flat which is managed by Electra, a home assistant. Jo is delighted with the goodie gad until one night it says, "I know what you did."

SOLID STORIES

The Lying Life of Adults

by Elena Ferrante

(Europa Editions)

What a joy! A new Ferrante to gorge on mid year. Like her four-book series this is also set in Naples. The lead character is Giovanna who grows up in a tiny town in the southern city of Italy. It's about many things, the tensions within Naples and beyond, family and friendship, but at its core it's about Giovanna's struggle to come to terms with the end of her childhood.

Here are the first few lines: "Two years before leaving home my father said to my mother that I was very ugly. The sentence was uttered under his breath, in the apartment that my parents, newly married, had bought in Rione Alto, at the top of Via San Giacomo dei Capri. Everything - the spaces of Naples, the blue light of a very cold February, those words - remained fixed."