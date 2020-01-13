Health workers bring stories into the homes of more than 10,000 children

Key figures

Community health workers are community leaders and heroes. They provide home-based care to families and are the connection point between primary health care services and communities. These trusted community figures are in a unique position to not only provide health care for both the parents and the child, but to offer support to new parents who might not otherwise have access to developmental aids in a one-on-one setting.

In Limpopo, the campaign will focus on the Greater Letaba and Greater Giyani sub-districts in the Mopani District, and in Mpumalanga it will roll out in the Ehlanzeni District. In these areas community health workers currently reach more than 12,000 children under the age of two through Grow Great.

Age appropriate

But why give children access to books and stories before they can even talk?

Storytelling and reading are magical experiences for young children, and they are also an important part of childhood development, right from the outset. Even when babies don’t yet understand many words, studies have shown reading with them helps stimulate their brains.

In addition, sharing books with pictures, rhymes and simple stories has been proven to help teach older children vocabulary and language. Even very young children respond to the parent-child engagement in profound ways, building important interpersonal bonds and establishing neural circuits in their brains.