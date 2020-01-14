World Read Aloud Day 2020 - help reach the target of 2-million children reading this year's story

‘Literacy is not a luxury; it’s a right and a responsibility'

While education may be the most powerful weapon, reading aloud and storytelling are integral building blocks of learning. This is why Nal’ibali, a national reading-for-enjoyment campaign designed to spark children’s potential through storytelling and reading, was founded.

For the past seven years, Nal’ibali has been bringing a special story to children to celebrate World Read Aloud Day (WRAD). In the first year (2013), the campaign reached 13,000 children, while last year’s story was read to 1,559,730 children in a single day.

On February 5 2020, the target is to read aloud to more than 2-million children.

Annually, Nal’ibali celebrates WRAD to draw attention to the importance of reading aloud to children in their mother tongue. The NGO commissions a new story – best suited for reading aloud to primary school children – and translates it into all 11 official languages. The organisation urges parents, teachers and caregivers to join it in reading aloud to the children in their lives on the same day.