Q&A with isiXhosa storyteller and activist Nompucuko Hluma Zakaza

Oral storytelling and histories are often neglected at the expense of written accounts and books. What do we lose when we ignore this part of our history?

So much! We miss out on intercultural face-to-face communication and we deprive ourselves of discovering important stories for nation building. If it is not about our children and our legacy, then we must question why we are doing it.

You're behind several creative and exciting projects to inspire children and adults in rural areas. Can you tell us a little about what you've been involved in?



I am proud to be working for a national reading for enjoyment campaign with the NGO, Nal'ibali. It is a brand that connects and resonates with children and adults. However, since storytelling is performance and art, I it in different contexts when opportunity arises. I perform, I write for the enjoyment of my language (and recently in English, too, with Swahili and Shona translations by colleagues from the literacy development space).

Opportunities for enriching children's education are often only found in major city centres. What is your experience with the need for these programmes in rural areas?



We are preaching to the converted when we take programmes to urban spaces. Rural children and their parents, however, are still marginalised in this space. There is a need for less talk in boardrooms and conferences, and more action in rural areas.

You must have encountered many inspiring stories working with children's development over the years. Are there any that stand out for you?



I have been developing children through arts and love of isiXhosa language from as far back as 2006 in my village. I love The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. I feel like the power of motivation that every adult and child needs is in that story each time I narrate it in isiXhosa.

You're blazing trails in your own writing, but one of your passions is inspiring children to tell their own stories. Why is this a powerful gift?



The power is in the language, their mother tongue, which they must treasure as gold. They dream, feel and heal through the olden-day stories, which become new when narrated with passion.

As if all this isn't enough, you're studying for your PhD. What's your focus?



I am focusing on the adaptation of isiXhosa folk tales for a contemporary audience (repatriation and reimaging of previously collected folk tales). I work under Prof [Russell] Kaschula’s supervision at Rhodes University.

Reading and telling stories with your children is a powerful gift. It builds knowledge, language, imagination and school success. For more information about the Nal’ibali campaign or to access children’s stories in a range of SA languages, visit www.nalibali.org