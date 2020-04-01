Make lockdown about family, bonding and books urges National Book Week

South Africa’s annual reading awareness week, National Book Week (NBW), dedicated to encouraging leisure reading and promoting the importance of books, has launched an online storytelling event on Facebook. The event, Books Beyond Words, is aimed at bringing parents and children together as a family around a screen to listen to the magic of words.

Hosted every Saturday from 11am for 30 minutes on NBW’s Facebook page during the lockdown, the stories are narrated by an invited guest. The event is an effort by National Book Week to provide support for parents who work in their home office and want to find educational and engaging activities for their children.

The lockdown, a first in post-democratic SA, is an unprecedented event in the lives of many parents and children and came days after President Cyril Ramaphosa moved to shut all schools, universities and ban large gatherings. South Africans are being encouraged to stay indoors to contain the spread of the coronavirus and “flatten the curve”.

“Thousands of families across the country are juggling work, care commitments and finding ways to keep children busy at the same. The time spent together, listening to a story, as a family will definitely contribute to alleviating the stress of the coronavirus restrictions,” says Elitha van der Sandt, CEO, South African Book Development Council.