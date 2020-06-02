'Quality education for all,' says Nal'ibali's new CEO, Yandiswa Xhakaza

Nal'ibali column No 18 Term 2 2020

Congratulations on your new position as Nal'ibali's CEO, and thanks for chatting to us. What first drew you to Nal'ibali?

I strongly believe children who love reading do not only excel academically, but also excel and thrive in life.

You've started directorship at a very dramatic time. What challenges, and opportunities, does lockdown present to supporting a culture of reading in South Africa?

We have an opportunity to get our newspaper supplements out in communities by partnering with community-based organisations to ensure children without smart devices or the internet have access to engaging activities and stories. We’re learning new ways of working that don’t leave out those who aren’t digitally connected.

I'm sure you've had to adapt your vision and strategy on your feet. Given the changing and uncertain conditions, what are your priorities for Nal'ibali over the next year?

Financial sustainability and a scaleable and sustainable operating model. We’ll continue to prioritise access to reading material for all children in their respective home languages.

What are some of your favourite Nal'ibali initiatives that might help parents struggling with ways to keep children engaged during this prolonged period at home?

We created a WhatsApp story line in an attempt to make stories accessible to everyone. All you have to do is send “stories” to +27 060 044 2254 and you’ll have access to Nal’ibali stories at your fingertips.