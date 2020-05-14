Reading and writing at home is key for successful kids and happy families

Due to the uncertainty of the 2020 academic year, many parents are anxious that their children are falling behind with their schoolwork and have taken it upon themselves to homeschool their children as best they can until it is safe to send their children back to school. It's therefore understandable that parents are feeling overwhelmed.

However, the good news is that school is not the only place where teaching and learning can happen.

Homes that have a strong culture of family literacy can have a big impact on the outcome of their children’s academic success, irrespective of their socio-economic status. Numerous studies have shown that children who grow up in homes where they are read to frequently do much better at school than children who are not read to at all at home.

The difficulty, however, is that more than 60% of homes in South Africa do not own even one leisure book. This is compounded by the fact that libraries have shut down during the lockdown, making access to books even more difficult.

Wishing to play a positive role by reminding caregivers of what they can do with limited resources within the home, Nal’ibali – South Africa’s reading-for-enjoyment campaign – has embarked on a family-literacy programme to support these households.