2020 virtual South African Book Fair programme announced

The South African Book Fair (SABF) 2020 programme has been announced and the tickets for this fully virtual event are now available to purchase.

An entry ticket for R50 gives you access to the full three-day event taking place from September 11-13, featuring an engaging, stimulating and entertaining programme and the fair’s signature industry marketplace. Tickets will be available via SABF's website.

The virtual fair is presented by the South African Book Development Council (SABDC), with the support of the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing (FP&M) Seta.

The organisers have taken care to curate a virtual event that has something for everyone. It also offers a way of supporting, connecting, growing and showcasing the South African publishing industry during the enormous challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the fair’s highlights is the The Magic Tent, which hosts the Children’s Programme offering a range of activities for children and teens. From toddlers to grandparents, all are welcome to visit the Magic Tent and to revel in the affirmative power of books and reading − for the first or thousandth time.

Book and word devotees will not want to miss the Keorapetse Kgositsile Poetry Café which takes place over two brilliant hours on September 11 (7pm-9pm) - or the Battle of the Book Clubs Quiz, which has been created especially for this year’s fair. This unique battle will start during August, with the semifinal and finals taking place during the fair.

Author-led panel discussions offer a feast for the mind and soul of those interested in feminism, race and identity, crime, relationships and erotica, food and food security, travel, economics, science fiction and more. With topics ranging from white privilege to masculinity, misogyny and African psychology, Black Lives Matter, intergenerational dialogue, the role of literary journals in Africa and so many others, this year’s programme is provocative, topical and unmissable for people across the globe - especially those with an interest in African narratives and the world we inhabit.

“Historic circumstances gave us an opportunity to reimagine this year’s SA Book Fair,” says Elitha van der Sandt, CEO of the South African Book Development Council (SABDC).

“We worked at curating an accessible and engaging programme that, even in these virtual times, continues to establish the unique role of books, authors and publishers in addressing the most relevant issues of the moment - in both the public and personal arenas.”

Article courtesy of the South African Book Fair