Rally to Read really needs your rands

This year has proved to be stormy on many levels, and the economic chaos resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic has left non-profit organisations like Rally to Read reeling.

As a non-profit organisation of 23 years standing, Rally to Read has worked tirelessly to promote literacy at grass roots level in remote rural schools across SA. More than 1,000 schools have been reached through the programme, which involves visiting selected Rally schools to deliver books, teaching aids, educational equipment and more. In conjunction with this, Rally to Read also provides teacher training, classroom support and mentoring over three years.

Covid-19: hurting literacy where it’s needed most

The year started off on an excellent note, with one of six rallies successfully held in Mpumalanga in March. Then the year fell apart. Lockdown was implemented and imminent rallies were cancelled. Given the pandemic logistics, it was decided virtual Rally school tours would be held to keep private and corporate sponsors appraised of the Rally schools’ progress.

With corporate and private donors feeling the pinch, Rally to Read was in a quandary in terms of raising adequate funds to complete the 2020 programme.

Jonsson Foundation steps in

The Jonsson Foundation, Rally to Read’s lead partner, has promised to match all new 2020 sponsorships rand for rand, up to R500,000.

Fund the dream

Are you moved to work alongside Rally to Read, to promote literacy in a country where the average 14-year-old rural child has a reading age of seven? The Rally needs your donation, no matter how small. Know that every cent you give will be matched by our generous lead partner. Help them keep the Rally dream alive, and fuel the literacy vision to new heights.

For more information, visit www.rallytoread.org.za and pledge your support by clicking on the donate button. Alternatively, e-mail rallytoread@read.co.za to connect with the Rally to Read team. You can also join the conversations on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Article courtesy of Rally to Read