Book Dash wins the 2021 Nedbank Private Wealth Innovation Award

Book Dash has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Nedbank Private Wealth Innovation Awards.

Book Dash was selected from among 150 organisations that applied, many of whom do important work in the field, so we are humbled and grateful to be the winners.

The two innovations the judges highlighted as particularly impactful resulted from the disruptions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic: we started doing virtual book creation events instead of physical Book Dashes, and despite lockdown restrictions we substantially increased the distribution of our printed books by partnering with organisations that sent our books out to families together with food parcels and education packs.

The application process for the awards was great, with a well-constructed application form that allowed organisations to unpack the different elements of their work, and demonstrate their innovation and the rationale behind it. The feedback from the judging panel was also insightful and encouraging.

Nedbank’s recognition of the work we do at Book Dash, and of course the prize money, is appreciated by the entire organisation, including staff and board members.

Their support for civil society organisations is incredibly valuable. With their help, we look forward to flooding the country with beautiful, fun and affordable African children’s books.



