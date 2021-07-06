Free digital marketing textbook reaches 14,000 downloads to date

A new locally produced university textbook is helping SA students learn about the intricacies of the local marketing landscape, something expensive foreign textbooks are normally not able to do.

Marketing to South African Consumers has already been downloaded 14,000 times since its launch in February. The book, published by the UCT Liberty Institute of Marketing, forms part of an initiative to help relieve financial pressure on students by alleviating the cost of buying textbooks.

Aimed at learners at tertiary institutions, the book focuses on key marketing concepts but with a distinctly local focus. The book was born out of a partnership between UCT and Liberty, which is based on building SA marketing capability and knowledge.

“The book is written to form part of the curricula of marketing in SA and is written by local academics reflecting their own experiences in the field,” says Graham Easton, divisional executive for research and insights at Liberty.

“Usually, lecturers have to adapt overseas textbooks, but this book talks directly to the local landscape. Crucially, it is freely accessible to anyone to download which will help thousands of students, most of whom are under immense financial pressure.