News

Book Dash announces 10 new books for download

04 June 2021 - 13:52 By Book Dash
Book Dash announced 10 new titles to download - mahala!
Book Dash announced 10 new titles to download - mahala!
Image: Zero2Five

In a bid to continue combating the literacy crisis in SA, Book Dash is proud to announce it has added 10 new children’s books to its library, bringing the total original publications on their site to 156.

These are free to read on Book Dash’s data-free website.

The books were created during the NPO’s virtual Book Dash event on May 15 and contributors from all over the world again played their part in creating new and exciting books. All books have been published and are ready and free to read on Book Dash’s website.

Creative volunteers Wiehan de Jager and Siphiliselwe Makhanya both expressed how they loved being part of this year’s Book Dash.

De Jager – an illustrator who worked on Little Shoots - said, “It has been such a great experience, and an honour. Thank you so much for the opportunity to be part of this wonderful project.”

Writer Makhanya (Whose Shoe is This?) shared her thoughts on the creative process. “I had a lot of fun and learnt so much! How amazing to see other creative people at work and to witness their processes. Thank you for the opportunity and for the work that you do. I can vouch for the wonder it brings into our children’s lives.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Book Dash wins the 2021 Nedbank Private Wealth Innovation Award

Book Dash was selected from among 150 organisations that applied.
Books
1 month ago

FREE | Read 'Sunday Times Storytime: SA Stories for Children'

'Storytime: South African stories for children', recently published by local NPO Book Dash, consists of 64 pages and four delightfully illustrated ...
Books
2 months ago

Youth Month: tackle illiteracy one book at a time

With June being Youth Month, READ Educational Trust encourages all South Africans not to turn the page on our children's fundamental freedom to learn ...
Books
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Exclusive Books recommends these warming winter reads for June News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. 'Ougat' - a Jezebel who survives the social conditioning of a Cape Flats ... Non-Fiction
  4. 'The Scandalous Times of a Book Louse' captures the magic of childhood Fiction
  5. ‘Beyond Burnout’ lays bare the relationship between emotional intelligence, ... Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...