Attend the 2021 Sunday Times CNA Literary Awards online

NONFICTION AWARD SHORTLIST

Safari Nation: A Social History of the Kruger National Park

Jacob Dlamini (Jacana Media)

Dlamini examines the history of the world-famous reserve and places black people front and centre of the narrative. By exploring the complex and dynamic ways in which black people of varying backgrounds related to the Kruger National Park, he sheds new light on how and why Africa's national parks - often derided by scholars as colonial impositions - survived the end of white rule on the continent.

The Pink Line: Journeys Across the World's Queer Frontiers

Mark Gevisser (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

An exploration of how the conversation around sexual orientation and gender identity has come to divide, and describe, the world in an entirely new way over the first two decades of the 21st century. Gevisser observes that no social movement has brought change so quickly and with such dramatically mixed results. Fresh culture wars have emerged, and a new “Pink Line” has been drawn across the globe.

These Are Not Gentle People

Andrew Harding (Picador Africa)

The distinguished foreign correspondent presents a gripping and layered true story of crime, punishment and redemption. It is the story of the brutal beating and death of two young men and those accused of committing the crime in a small Free State farming town. When a whole community is on trial, he asks, who pays the price?

Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture

Pieter-Louis Myburgh (Penguin Nonfiction)

Two years on from publication, this explosive investigation is more pertinent than ever as the ANC secretary-general faces expulsion from the party. Myburgh digs deep into Magashule's history of murky dealings from when he was a struggle activist in the 1980s to his powerful rule as premier of the Free State province for nearly a decade, and his rise to one of the ANC's most influential positions.

Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits

Telita Snyckers (Tafelberg)

Former Sars lawyer Snyckers lays bare the heinous underbelly of the local and international tobacco industry. The illicit trade in tobacco, especially cigarettes, costs the SA economy billions of rand annually through lost tax revenue and she reveals, shockingly, how reputable tobacco companies have - for decades - been complicit in cigarette smuggling.

FICTION AWARD

CRITERIA

The winner should be a novel of rare imagination and style, evocative, textured and a tale so compelling as to become an enduring landmark of contemporary fiction.

CHAIR OF JUDGES KEN BARRIS COMMENTS:

It is always difficult to select a shortlist in a competition at national level, and this year the fiction prize included books published in both 2019 and 2020. It was also a two-year period in which many of SA's best and brightest novelists happened to publish, from gravitas-rich veterans to brilliant newcomers. It was a daunting but immensely enriching task for the panel, and we finally settled on five excellent novels.

Marguerite Poland is in scathing form in her heartbreaking tale of a young black missionary in the Eastern Cape, while Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu writes about colonialism and toxic masculinity with biting accuracy. Mark Winkler's story is a subtle reflection on collective guilt and individual isolation, and Dawn Garisch's portrayal of the struggle for connection is intelligently and beautifully observed. The youngest author in the line-up is Rešoketšwe Manenzhe with her engaging debut about migrants and the destruction wreaked on a mixed-race family by the so-called Immorality Act.